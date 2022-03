The Defence Attaché at the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran to Sri Lanka, Colonel Homayoun Aliyari called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenneat the Navy Headquarters (14th March 2022).

The meeting also turned out to be the first official interaction between Commander of the Navy and Iranian Defence Attaché in Colombo. The cordial discussion focused on

several matters of bilateral importance.

Mementoes were also exchanged between them, marking the significance of the occasion.