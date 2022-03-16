March 17, 2022
    Unveiling of the newly built Stupa of Mahinda Rajapaksa College, Homagama

    March 17, 2022
    Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa participated in the unveiling of the pinnacle of the newly constructed stupa at Mahinda Rajapaksa College, Homagama (March 16).

     

    Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena unveiled the stupa amidst Seth Pirith chanting and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered flowers to the new stupa.

    Most Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Mahanayake Thero of Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Sangha Sbha, Ven. Niyangoda Dharmakeerthi Sri Sangharakshitha Wijithasiri Anu Nayaka
    thero of Mahaviharawanshika Shyamopali Maha Nikaye Malwathu Maha Vihara Paarshwaya and other members of the Maha Sangha graced the occasion.

    After the unveiling of the pinnacle of the Stupa, alms was held for the Maha Sangha. Minister Bandula Gunawardena, State Ministers Janaka Wakkumbura, Lasantha Alagiyawanna,
    Member of Parliament Jagath Kumara, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Anura Dissanayake , Principal of Mahinda Rajapaksa College, Homagama Mr. Kasun Gunaratne and the
    staff and students of the school were present at the occasion

