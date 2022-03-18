March 18, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    President says no truth in the report that the CBSL Governor was asked to step down...

    March 18, 2022
    President says no truth in the report that the CBSL Governor was asked to step down...

    With reference to news reports that CBSL Governor was asked to step down, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today said, “The news stories that Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been requested to step down is completely false.


    Governor Cabraal enjoys my fullest confidence and trust and has been a tower of strength in responding to the grave economic challenges faced by the country. The IMF delegation did not discuss about officials, and the talks, at which Governor Cabraal too was present, covered only the monetary issues.

    I have personally urged Governor Cabraal not to be discouraged by these mischievous and fake stories, and to continue his all important work for the stability and growth of our country.”

    President’s Media Division
    2022-03-17

    « Ministers Rajapaksa, Jaishankar and Sitharaman witness the signing of the USD 1 billion Indo – Lanka Loan Agreement Foreign Minister conveys Sri Lanka’s concerns over UK Travel Advisory »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya