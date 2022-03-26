Foreign Minister Peiris meets a delegation of French Senators

Foreign Minister Professor G.L. Peiris met with a delegation of Senators from the French Republic in Colombo on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

During the meeting, the discussions covered a variety of issues including constitutional reform, investment of French companies in Sri Lanka, expansion of markets in France for value added exports from Sri Lanka, especially, tea, fisheries products, apparel and gems and jewellery, tourism, with an emphasis on health tourism and environmental tourism and cooperation in the education and cultural sectors.

The French Senators stated that they were working towards strengthening the bilateral relationship between Sri Lanka and the French Republic.

Minister of Youth & Sports, Minister of Development Coordination and Monitoring and State Minister of Digital Technology and Enterprise Development, Namal Rajapaksa, French Ambassador Eric Lavertu and Secretary to the Foreign Ministry, Admiral Colombage were among those present.