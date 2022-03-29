Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Prof. G.L Peiris hold talks on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit

The Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar, who is on a three day official visit to attend the 5th BIMSTEC Summit in Colombo, called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Prof. G.L Peiris, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 28 March, 2022.

The two Ministers, using the opportunity on the sidelines of the Summit, reviewed the broad spectrum of political, economic, social and cultural ties between Colombo and New Delhi that inextricably intertwine the two nations from time immemorial.

The two leaders who took stock of the ties, expressed satisfaction over the ever growing two way bond and resolved to explore ways and means to further elevate the robust relations that both nations enjoy.

Minister Peiris briefed Minister Jaishankar on the successful discussion the President of Sri Lanka and the Government had with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) last week during which the President had acknowledged the concerns of the people of the North and East in terms of reconciliation.

Minister Jaishankar welcomed the positive developments that the Government of Sri Lanka has made towards resolving issues concerning Tamils in Sri Lanka and achieving long lasting solution.

Minister Peiris stressed the importance of maintaining high-level engagements in a consistent manner and expressed that the relations between the two countries are mutually rewarding.

Dr. Jaishankar while thanking Sri Lanka for organizing the BIMSTEC Summit amid many challenges, expressed hope that the forthcoming Summit will be a productive one.

The Indian External Affairs Minister assured the support of the Government of India to ensure economic stability in Sri Lanka and reiterated that India understands the real issues of Sri Lanka being a close neighbour.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Jaishankar paid courtesy calls on the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and held a meeting with the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa. The visiting Minister also met the Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and discussed issues pertaining to fisheries.

Dr. Jaishankar also witnessed the signing of a MoU on the implementation of an Indian grant for the promotion of Buddhist ties between the two countries at Temple Trees along with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The grant was pledged by, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi at the Virtual Bilateral Summit of the two Prime Ministers held in September 2020.

Minister Jaishankar was joined by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to virtually inaugurate the Jaffna Cultural Centre (JCC) which was funded by the Government of India and a diplomatic note was exchanged with regard to a further financial assistance towards operational cost of the JCC for first five years.

The two Foreign Ministers also witnessed the signing of seven more instruments between agencies of both countries which are expected to intensify cooperation in the fields of education, culture, security, power, fisheries, and technology.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Colombo

29 March, 2022