Today’s weather forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in North-western, North-central and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night.

A few showers may occur over the coastal areas of Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.