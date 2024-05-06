May 06, 2024
    Applications called to appoint members of the Office of Missing Persons.

    May 06, 2024
    Applications called to appoint members of the Office of Missing Persons.

    Applications from eligible persons have been called to fill the vacancies in the posts of member in the Office on Missing Persons (OMP).

    The applications should be prepared in accordance with the information sheet which is available in the Parliament Web Site www.parliament.lk with a quick link named Appointment of the members to OMP, and the duly completed applications should be sent on or before 27 May 2024.

    Applications should be sent to; ‘Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council, Constitutional Council – Office, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte by registered post or by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

    Indicate ‘Appointment of Members to the OMP’ on the top left-hand corner of the envelope, or as the subject of the email.

    Link: https://www.parliament.lk/en/secretariat/advertisements/view/305

