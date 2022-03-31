Delegation of France - Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group visits Parliament of Sri Lanka

A delegation of France – Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group led by President of the France-Sri Lanka Friendship Group, Senator Joel Guerriau, made a special visit to Parliament recently. Vice President of the France - Sri Lanka Friendship Group, Senator Mrs. Annik Jacquemet, Member of the group, Senator Alain Houpert, and Executive Secretary of the France - Sri Lanka Friendship Group, Mrs. Anne Laure, were also present.



The delegation also joined to witness the Parliamentary sitting from the Speaker’s gallery. Hon. Angajan Ramanathan, Deputy Chairperson of Committees, made a special announcement to the House welcoming the delegation to Parliament.

A special meeting was then held between the Parliamentary Friendship Associations of the two countries. Welcoming the delegation, Hon. Angajan Ramanathan, Deputy Chairperson of Committees said that through the Parliamentary Friendship Associations between the two countries, Sri Lanka and France look forward to further enhancing the strong relationship that has existed for over seven decades. He also expressed his gratitude for the significant role played by the French Development Agency (AFD) in providing development assistance to Sri Lanka.

President of the France-Sri Lanka Friendship Group, Senator Joel Guerriau stated that he hopes to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between France and Sri Lanka in various fields and will continue to contribute to the development of Sri Lanka. He also invited a delegation together with Hon. Speaker of Sri Lanka to visit France.

Ambassador of France in Sri Lanka Eric Lavertu, Secretary of the Sri Lanka – France Parliamentary Friendship Association, Member of Parliament Isuru Dodangoda, State

Minister Tharaka Balasuriya, Members of Parliament J. C. Alawathuwala, Yadamini Gunawardena, (Mrs.) Geetha Kumarasinghe, (Mrs.) Diana Gamage, Aravinda Kumar, Hector Appuhamy, (Mrs.) Kokila Gunawardena, Major Sudharshana Denipitiya, Wasantha Yapa Bandara, Premnath. C. Dolawatta and Madura Withanage Chief of Staff and Deputy

Secretary General of Parliament (Mrs.) Kushani Rohanadeera were also present at the occasion.