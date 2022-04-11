April 11, 2022
    Message by the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

    April 11, 2022
    As the newly incumbent Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), I am delighted that Mr. Sanjeeva Jayawardena, President’s Counsel and Dr. (Mrs.) Ranee Jayamaha, appointed members of the Monetary Board, have acceded to continue to serve on the Monetary Board, as they have always acted very independently, impartially, professionally and diligently, and have very positively contributed to all endeavors of the CBSL, while serving as members of the Monetary Board in the past. As I have the fullest faith and confidence in their complete professionalism, I look forward to receiving their continuing contribution and valuable guidance to the Nation, the Monetary Board and to me, as the Governor.

    Read More- https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/news/message-by-the-governor-of-cbsl-20220410

