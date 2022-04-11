Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Peiris briefs NAM envoys

Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G.L. Peiris met with High Commissioners and Ambassadors of countries in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 7 April, 2022.

The Foreign Minister briefed the envoys on the current situation in Sri Lanka and responses by the Government. This included discussion on political and economic aspects.

Among other matters discussed were reform to the Prevention of Terrorism legislation, constitutional reform and preparation for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The Ambassador of Egypt, Maged Mosleh, speaking on behalf of the envoys, appreciated the opportunity for a candid discussion.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs