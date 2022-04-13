The low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka moving away from the Island. Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern,

Uva, North-central and Northern provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere too. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka

over which the sun is overhead today (13th) are Tayliankudiyiruppu (Mannar District), Kanakarayankulam, Nedunkeni (Vauniya District) and Naddiankandal (Mullattivu District) at

about 12:11 noon.