WEATHER FORECAST FOR 14 APRIL 2022

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

Showers will occur at several places in Western and Southern coastal areas during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (14th) are Chunnavil, Kilinochchi and Vaddakkachchi at about 12:10 noon.