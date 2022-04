At a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 12 April 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G. L. Peiris, Minister of Finance, M. U. M. Ali Sabry PC and the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe informed donor nations of the current economic situation in the country.

The Diplomatic community was informed of the measures which are being put in place and preliminary arrangements for discussion with the International Monetary Fund next week.

The Ministers invited bridging finance by donor nations during the intervening period.

They responded to questions and participated in wide ranging discussions.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage was also associated with the briefing.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Colombo

17 April, 2022