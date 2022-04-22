April 22, 2022
    April 22, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 22 APRIL 2022

    Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 22 APRIL 2022

    Prevailing showery conditions will enhance over the island.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the Island during the afternoon or night.

    Showers may occur in Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

    Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places elsewhere too.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

