April 26, 2022
    Weather forecast for 25 April 2022

    April 25, 2022
    Weather forecast for 25 April 2022

    Weather forecast for 25 April 2022

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-Central and North-Western provinces during the afternoon or night.

    Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers may occur at several places in the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

