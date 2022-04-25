April 26, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    A special discussion on “How to Overcome the Prevailing Economic Crisis in Sri Lanka” for Members of Parliament.

    April 26, 2022
    A special discussion on “How to Overcome the Prevailing Economic Crisis in Sri Lanka” for Members of Parliament.

    A discussion organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Public Finance on  '' How to overcome the prevailing Economic Crisis in Sri Lanka'' will be held on the 27th April 2022.


    Accordingly, the discussion has been scheduled for the 27 th of April at 2.30 p.m. at Committee Room No.1 and is organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Public Finance.
    Dr. Swarnim Wagle, the honoured resource person of this discussion, who presently works covering 36 countries has experience as an international development professional for more than 20 years. He has also been a Senior Economist at the World bank and UNDP offices in Hanoi, Colombo and New York.
    The Parliamentary Committee on Public Finance cordially invite all Honourable Members of Parliament to this event.

    Last modified on Monday, 25 April 2022 20:46
    « The Report of the Committee on Constitutional Reform has been received- Secretary to President COPE Recommends Postponement of the Aircraft Procurement Process for Three Months »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya