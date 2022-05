Buddhists all over the world celebrates the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day today (May 15). Buddhists across the world commemorate the significant events of Siddhartha Gautama's birth, enlightenment (Nibbāna), and passing away (Parinirvāna) of Gautama Buddha on the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.

Vesak Poya Day is specifically significant for Sri Lanka as Lord Buddha visited Kelaniya at the invitation of Naga King Maniakkhika of Kelaniya on a Vesak Poya Day.

It is said that the arrival of Prince Vijaya and the commencement of the construction of Ruwanweli Seya by King Dutugemunu also took place on Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.

Renowned Venerable Ananda Thero has also passed away on a Vesak Poya Day.