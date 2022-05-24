Obtaining a series of short – term loans for the purchase of petroleum products under the assistance of Indian export – import bank.

Actions have already been taken by now for obtaining a short – term loan facility of United States Dollars 500 million with the assistance of the export – import bank of the Indian government as well as another loan facility of United States Dollars 200 million under the assistance of the State bank of India in order to purchase petroleum products required by this country under the current economic circumstances prevailing within the country.

Furthermore, the cabinet of ministers granted approval for the proposal submitted by the Minister of Electricity and Energy to obtain a series of short – term loan facilities worth another United States Dollars 500 million with the assistance of the export – import bank of the Indian government in order to purchase petroleum products required by the country settling the foreign exchange shortage existing at the moment.