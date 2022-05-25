Navy launches mangrove planting projects in Mannar and Arugam Bay

Continuing with the Mangrove Conservation Project of the Navy, two mangrove planting drives were conducted in the coastal area of Mannar and Arugam Bay Lagoon on 20th and 21st May 2022.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting this timely project under the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, with a view to promote mangrove ecosystem in n coastal saline. Accordingly, naval establishments in the command, under the guidance of Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake, planted 1200 mangrove saplings in the coastal area of Mannar. Similarly, under the supervision of Commander Southeastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Mahinda Mahawatta a similar project was carried out in Arugam Bay Lagoon where 250 mangrove saplings were planted by naval personnel.

A large group of naval personnel from both North Central and Southeastern Naval Commands took part in these mangrove planting projects.

- SL Navy