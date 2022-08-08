Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage retires from naval service

Sri Lanka Navy (08th August 2022) bade farewell to Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage who relinquished his duties to which he was committed over 34 years in the Navy.

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne along with the Board of Management extended best wishes to the retiring senior officer who is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Thereupon, Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage was accorded a Guard of Honour in accordance with naval traditions. As the customary event drew to a close, fellow naval officers made their formal farewells to the retiring senior officer, before he was sent off in a motorcade amidst the cheers of naval personnel.

Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage joined the Sri Lanka Navy as an Officer Cadet of the 17th intake in 1987 and has held a range of Command appointments attached to ships, craft and naval establishments. Besides, Naval Armament Officer, Acting Director General Naval & Air Operations at OCDS, Director Sports, Director Naval Weapons, Naval Officer in Charge Welisara Naval Complex, Director Commercial Explosives Fire Arms and Ammunition Procurement Unit, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet and Commander Southern Naval Area were some of the key appointments he held.