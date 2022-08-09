August 11, 2022
    August 09, 2022
    Establishment of Cabinet Sub Committee on Cost of Living and establishment of Food Security Committee.


    Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Hon. President to establish the Cabinet sub-committee on Cost of Living to provide recommendations on policy and practical solutions necessary to maintain the cost of living stable by ensuring that food and other essential materials are supplied to the market without shortage and to establish Food Security Committee. to assist the work of the sub-committee on trade and commerce and to form the committee under the chairmanship of the Minister of Food Safety

