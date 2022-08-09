August 11, 2022
    Amendment of the Motor Traffic Act to include provisions to enable registration of electric Three Wheelers.

    August 09, 2022
    Several parties have requested for opportunity to utilize electric Tuk Tuks in order to popularize vehicles run with electric power instead of utilizing fossil fuel within Sri Lanka. However, the motor traffic act needs to be amended since no required provisions are available in the present act. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution submitted by the Minister of Transport and Highways to take necessary measures to amend the current motor traffic act including the relevant amendments to enable registration of electric Three Wheeled Vehicles. 09. Amendment of Shop and Office Employees (Regulation Of Employment And Remuneration) Act No.19 of 1954

    Many business institutions such as Knowledge Process Outsourcing institutions, Business Process Outsourcing institutions, Back Office and ICT enabling Services have emerged in the country around

