Programme to provide Japanese language competency at school level.

In terms of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Japan, Sri Lankans are eligible to apply for employment as technical in service trainees and employments in 14 sectors under the programme with special skills. Competency in Japanese language is an essential qualification for the purpose and should be qualified precisely from the examinations conducted in several stages.

It has been planned to recruit approximately 345,000 labourers for employments in Japan for the next 05 years under special skills employment programme whereas Japan has signed agreements with seven (07) countries including Sri Lanka for this purpose. Considering the above circumstances, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employments in order to inaugurate teaching Japanese language and English language under the technical subject stream implemented in the schools and to develop soft skills in the sectors of nursing, hospitality, building cleaning, agricultural activities, motor mechanism or electric and electronic mechanism etc, aiming at the employment opportunities in Japan.