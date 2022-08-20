Commander of the Navy pays first official courtesy call on H.E. the President

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne made his first official courtesy call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Ranil Wickremasinghe at the Presidential Secretariat (19th August 2022).

During the formal visit, which took place in keeping with military formalities, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne extended his best wishes to H.E. Ranil Wickremasinghe, the 8th Executive President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. Further, Commander of the Navy pledged him Sri Lanka Navy’s firm support for the fulfillment of constitutionally mandated national commitments at all times.

Marking the significance of this occasion, Commander of the Navy presented a memento to H.E. the President as well.

SL Navy