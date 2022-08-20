Regional Director of the United Nations Development Cooperation Office calls on Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

The Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations Development Cooperation Office (UNDCO) David Mclachlan-Karr, who is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry on 17 August, 2022.

Foreign Minister Sabry appreciated the goodwill, support and understanding from the UN, particularly during the difficult period and stated that Sri Lanka values its partnership with the UN. The Minister welcomed the launching of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023 – 2027, yesterday (17/08) that will guide the work of the UN system in Sri Lanka in the next five years. The Cooperation Framework was finalized in partnership with the Government of Sri Lanka under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance and is underpinned by the principle of "leaving no one behind".

The Minister stated that due to the free healthcare, education and social security system of the country, Sri Lanka has achieved a Human Development Index value which is well above the regional average. The Regional Director stated that Sri Lanka is a pioneer in providing health and education to the people and that the Cooperation Framework aims to augment such systems by a widened social protection net for vulnerable groups. He stated that the UN looks forward to closer cooperation and engagement with Sri Lanka.