Commander Hails 'Commonwealth Games' Achievements of Army Participants

Sergeant H.G Palitha Bandara and Corporal Y.D.I Kumara of the Army who won Silver and Bronze medals respectively in the recent 'Commonwealth Games - 2022' in the Para Discus Throw event (F42-44/61-64 category) and the 55 kg weightlifting category were invited ( Agu-24) to the Commander's office by Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Commander of the Army where they were awarded cash incentives.

Sergeant H.G Palitha Bandara of the Sri Lanka Army National Guard (SLNG) won the Silver medal in the Para Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 category recording a distance of 44.20 m, and Corporal Y.D.I Kumara of 2 (V) Sri Lanka Army General Service Corps won the Bronze Medal in the 55 kg weightlifting category and the Staff Sergeant Yupun Abeykoon of Sri Lanka Electrical and Mechanical Engineers won the Bronze Medal in 100 m representing the Sri Lankan team. A total of 37 Army sportsmen participated in Athletics, Weightlifting, Para Discus Throw and other events in the 'Commonwealth Games - 2022'.

Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage during the interactive meeting with those achievers lent best wishes, commended their achievements and spoke highly of their sports skills and performances in this international event and further assured them of continued assistance for the promotion of their athletic talents and instructed to promote Staff Sergeant Upun Abeykoon to his next rank.

In a similar vein, the Commander appreciated their achievements and awarded them cash cheques to the value of Rs 375,000/= and Rs 500,000/= to Sergeant H.G Palitha Bandara and Corporal Y.D.I Kumara respectively as incentives for their future training prospects.

Brigadier Naleen Bandaranayake, Director, Directorate of Sports and Colonel Sri Rajapaksha, Military Assistant were associated with the meeting at the Commander’s Office.

SL Army