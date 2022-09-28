A new unit at Presidential Media Division to counter disinformation

In parallel with the International Day for Universal Access to Information which falls on September 28, a new unit “Counter Disinformation Unit” was launched by the President Media division.

With the aim of countering disinformation and to solve public problems immediately a new webpage “Response” was also launched by the President Media Division this evening (28th). (pmd.gov.lk/counter-disinformation -unit)



This program was initiated under the guidance of President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake at the President’s Office in Colombo.



President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s attention has been constantly drawn to the public problems which appear in the media, and one of the objectives of the new unit established today is to verify the news and direct it to the relevant authorities of the government to solve the people’s problems promptly.



It was observed recently that the real problems of the people have been suppressed and there has been more room for intentional disinformation. Accordingly, the new unit will identify the disinformation and reveal the truth.



Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Ranga Kalansooriya mentioned that as introduced by the Right to Information Act, pro-active disclosure of government information which can reduce the damage caused to society by disinformation.



President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Senior Advisor to the President (Media) Y.M. Sunanda Maddumabandara, Senior Advisor to the President (International Media) K.D.Seneviratne, President Consultant L.A.R Solomans, Director General President Media Dhanushka Ramanayake, Director General Government Information Department Dinith Karunaratne, Director President Media (Editorial) D.M. Piyasena, Deputy Director President Media (Information Verification) Sandun Arosha Fernando were present at this occasion.