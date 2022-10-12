Maiden Copies of Keystone Doctrines & General Publications Presented to Secy Defence

The maiden copies of the Army Keystone Doctrines and twelve General Staff Publications, compiled by the Directorate of Research Concept and Doctrine at the Army Headquarters were presented yesterday morning (11) to General G.D.H Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) WWV RWP RSP USP ndc psc MPhil, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence as a segment of the 73rd Army Anniversary.

The day's Chief Guest, General G.D. H Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) WWV RWP RSP USP ndc psc MPhil received the first copies of those productions from Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage RWP RSP ndu, Commander of the Army during this brief ceremony at the Army Headquarters. E-copies of the publications of the Army Keystone Doctrines were also simultaneously launched by the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering of invitees, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) appreciated the initiative of the Commander of the Army and staff at the Directorate of Research Concept and Doctrine and highlighted the importance of this endeavour whilst inviting everyone to serve the Army and the Nation, cognizant of today’s issues in order to address future uncertainties.

The Chief Guest and the Commander of the Army on arrival at the location were welcomed by Major General SUMN Manage WWV RWP RSP psc, Director General, General Staff, together with Brigadier GWA Senavirathne USP psc, Director Research Concept and Doctrine.

Major General T J Kodituwakku RWP RSP ndu, Chief of Staff and several Senior Officers were also associated with the day’s ceremony.

