The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte today (Oct 19).

The Defence Secretary warmly received the visiting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State accompanied by U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung, on their arrival and held a brief discussion.

Gen. Gunaratne presented souvenirs and gifts to the visiting dignitaries to mark the occasion of Mr. Donald Lu’s visit to the Defence Ministry.

Chief of National Intelligence Maj. Gen. Ruwan Kulatunga (Retd) and Defence Attaché of the US embassy Lt. Col. Anthony Nelson were also present at the occasion.

-Defence