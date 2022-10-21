 Suggestions for policy formulation in the education sector to develop entrepreneur- oriented attitudes from school age.

 The basic details about the formulation of new policies in the field of power and energy discussed.

 It is also revealed that there are 800,000 young people in Sri Lanka who do not have a proper education, job or any training and do not have a professional goal.



Chairperson of the National Council Sub-Committee on Identifying Priorities in Formulating Short-, Medium- and Long- Term Policies Hon. Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament instructed Ms. Anusha Gokula, Director General – Department of Manpower and Employment Oct (19), to organize a preliminary discussion within two weeks in coordination with all relevant institutions in order to remove the existing barriers for entrepreneurship in Sri Lanka and quickly prepare a new policy framework.

It was emphasized at the sub-committee that starting an enterprise in Sri Lanka has become a complex process, so a policy framework should be prepared to make it a very simple and easy task like in developed countries. The sub-committee also agreed to discuss and decide the necessary legal and policy changes to make this process easier and more efficient in coordination with the Divisional Secretary and District Secretariat offices and related institutions at the next committee meeting.

These recommendations were given as the officials representing the Department of Manpower and Employment and the Attorney Generals Department were called before the National Council Sub- Committee on Identifying Priorities in Formulating Short-, Medium- and Long- Term Policies to discuss formulation of national policies related to encouraging entrepreneurship and investment Oct- (19).

Ms. Anusha Gokula, Director General of the Department of Manpower and Employment, pointed out that since entrepreneurship and career guidance is a right that should be given to the students of Sri Lanka, the educational policies should be changed to include it in the school education system

of Sri Lanka.

According to a recent survey, there are nearly 800,000 youth who do not have education, employment or training (Not in Employment, Education, Training / NEET) in Sri Lanka and they need professional guidance including entrepreneurship. It was discussed at the committee that biographies of successful entrepreneurs should be included in the education syllabus in Sri Lanka and that children should be made aware of new career opportunities and entrepreneurship going beyond traditional jobs from school age.

Therefore, the committee advised that educational policies should be prepared for proper guidance to choose a relevant career field from grade 9 or based on one's ability and desire and that the Ministry of Education should submit related proposals and prepare policies. Minister Hon. Naseer Ahmed, Members of Parliament Hon. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam, Hon. Wajira Abeywardana, Hon. Ali Sabri Raheem were also present at this committee meeting.

Meanwhile, a discussion was also held today regarding the formulation of new policies related to the power and energy sector. The Power and Energy Minister Hon. Kanchana Wijesekera, State Minister Hon. D. V. Chanaka, Members of Parliament Hon. Johnston Fernando, Hon. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam, and Secretary to the Ministry of Power Mr. Mapa Pathirana were also in attendance at the Committee meeting held.

Basic considerations were discussed about the policy changes to be made in relation to improving the efficiency of the relevant institutions in the power and energy sector, including the need to speed up the procurement process.