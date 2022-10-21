  The Committee Report related to the restructuring of the energy sector to be submitted to the National Council within two weeks.

Minister of Power and Energy Hon. Kanchana Wijesekera informed the National Council that the report of the committee related to the restructuring of the energy sector will be submitted to the National Council within two weeks.

At the same time, the Minister informed that the National Council is also expected to be informed about the proposed measures to be taken for the various energy generation projects proposed to be launched by the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority and the Ceylon Electricity Board.

The National Council met yesterday (20) under the Chairmanship of Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister and the Chief Opposition Whip Hon. Lakshman Kiriella.

Institutions such as the Sri Lanka Electricity Board and Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority were called before the National Council where the officials presented ideas and proposals related to the progress of the energy sector.

Hon. Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament, as the Chairman of the National Council sub- committee on identifying short and medium-term programs related to National Policy, and the Chairman of the National Council sub-committee on identifying short and medium-term programs related to Economic Stabilization, Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka informed the National Council about the progress and the expected future work of the committees.

Ministers Hon. Kanchana Wijesekera, Hon. Nassir Ahmed, State Ministers Hon. Indika Anuruddha and Hon. D. V. Chanaka, Members of Parliament Hon. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Hon. Johnston Fernando, Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam, Hon. Asanka Navaratne, Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen, Hon. M. Rameshwaran, Hon. Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan were present at the Council meeting held.