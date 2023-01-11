A program to raise awareness about parliamentary Procedures and Practices held at Hungama Vijayaba College, under the patronage of the Deputy Speaker

A program to raise awareness about parliamentary Procedures and Practices was held at Hungama Vijayaba College, under the patronage of the Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapaksa, January (09).

The main objective of the said program was to develop the knowledge of the school students about Parliamentary procedures and practices and the Assistant Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilaka and Director Legislative Services and Director Communications (Acting) Mr. H.E. Janakantha Silva contributed as resource persons in the program.

Delivering a speech on the role of a Deputy Speaker of the Parliament the Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapaksa stated that Parliament plays a big role in securing the democracy but the media does not properly communicate it to the citizens. Because of this, the attitude of the citizens towards the parliament is not appropriate currently. Therefore, he pointed out the significance of conveying the role of Parliament to the people through the media.

Assistant Secretary General of the Parliament Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilaka delivered his speech on the topic of our Parliament and the contribution of the future citizen at the occasion while Director (Legislative Services) and Director Communications (Acting) Mr. H.E. Janakantha Silva delivered his speech on Duties of Parliament and Legislative Process.

This special awareness program is another phase in a series of awareness programs carried out by the Department of Communication of the Parliament of Sri Lanka over the past few years.