Parliament to meet from 17th to 20 th - Committee on Parliamentary Business decides

• It is also decided to meet the Committee again next Wednesday for the final decision on the debate on Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill.

Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said that it was decided that Parliament will meet from the 17th to the 20th at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena (January 13).

Accordingly, Parliament meets every day at 9.30 am and every day except Friday 20th 9.30 am - 10.30 am has been allotted for questions for oral answers. On next Tuesday 17 th from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm the regulations published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2307/12 and 2308/26 under the Import and Export (Control) Act and Regulations in the Gazette No. 2308/51 under the Foreign Exchange Act are to be approved following the debate held, the Secretary General said.

After that, the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Bill (No. 126) presented by the Member of Parliament Hon. Imthiaz Bakeer Markar and the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Bill (No. 160) presented by the Member of Parliament Hon. Premnath C. Dolawatta as private member's bills are to be referred to the Legislative Standing Committee following the second reading.

Then from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm, the debate at the adjournment time is scheduled to be held according to the motion moved by the opposition.

It has also been decided to hold the debate on the second reading of the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill on Wednesday, January 18 from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm. 22 motions regarding the Annual Reports of various statutory institutions which were approved by the Ministerial Consultative Committees of Parliament are also scheduled to be submitted for approval.

Then time has been allotted for the questions at the adjournment time from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm. Meanwhile, it has been decided to hold a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business on the 18th at 1.00 pm and if the committee decides, the second reading debate of the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill is to be taken on the 19th from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm.

Then from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm, the debate at the adjournment time is scheduled to be held according to the motion moved by the government. On Friday, January 20, from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, the time has been set aside for the Vote of Condolence on the late Parliamentarians. Accordingly, the condolence will be expressed for the late members Hon. Upali Marvyn Senarath Dasanayake, Hon. (Dr.) Neville Arthur Fernando, Hon. Gunaratne Weerakoon and Hon. Raja Collure.