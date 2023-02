The Assistant Defence Advisor to the High Commission of India, Lieutenant Colonel Puneet Sushil had a meeting with the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage on Monday (6) at the Army Headquarters.

The cordial meeting that ensued at the Commander’s office shared views on matters of bilateral importance particularly on Army to Army staff talks and training matters. They also recalled sound and historic relations that exist between both militaries and underlined the need to further foster such relations.

At the end of the cordial interactive meeting, the Commander of the Army presented a memento to the visiting Assistant Defence Advisor. The gesture was reciprocated.

SL Army