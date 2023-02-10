February 10, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Ban ki-Moon, former UN Secretary General and Chair of the Global Green Growth Institute discusses cooperation with Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Korea

    February 10, 2023
    Ban ki-Moon, former UN Secretary General and Chair of the Global Green Growth Institute discusses cooperation with Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Korea

    Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Korea Savitri Panabokke met with former UN Secretary General and President and Chair of the Global Green Growth Institute Ban Ki Moon on 1 February 2023 at the Ban Ki Moon Foundation in Seoul.

    During the meeting, the President of the GGGI recalled his longstanding friendship and engagement with Sri Lanka over the years, as a diplomat and during his tenure as the UN Secretary General as well as in his present capacity in the GGGI. He also expressed his enthusiasm regarding his forthcoming official visit to Sri Lanka.

    Ambassador Panabokke expressed appreciation for the GGGI's initiatives in Sri Lanka and discussed future areas of co-operation relating to climate change and green growth.

    Sri Lanka currently holds the Post of the Vice President of the GGGI Assembly and the Vice Chair of the Council of the GGGI.

    Head of the International Cooperation Unit of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation, Choi Sung-joo, Mr. Dave Kim, Head of the Governance Unit of GGGI and Ms. Sachini Dias, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Sri Lanka also participated in the meeting.

     

    Embassy of Sri Lanka

    Seoul

     

    « Foreign Minister Ali Sabry meets former UNSG Ban Ki-Moon
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya