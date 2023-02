Sri Lanka Navy sprang into action (11th February 2023) to save a pod of whales beached on Kudawa in Kalpitiya and guide them back to the ocean.

The naval establishment SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command spotted about 14 whales stranded on Kudawa Beach this morning. Having quickly deployed to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance, the Navy coordinated with the Department of Wildlife Conservation and residents of the area and successfully guided the whales back into the deeper waters of the ocean.

SL Navy