Navy flaunts strength and readiness with successful conclusion of CONEX - 2023

The Colombo Naval Exercise (CONEX) 2023 organised by the Sri Lanka Navy for the fifth (05th) time was held at the Colombo Harbour premises and off the western coast from 06th to 12th February 2023.

The final exercise of CONEX 2023 was reviewed by the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, on board SLNS Vijayabahu.

The conduct of CONEX aims to nurture a stable ocean region by eliminating potential non-traditional maritime security threats in island waters and keep the operational readiness and efficiency of the fleet units of the Sri Lanka Navy. Moreover, honing the knowledge and skills of naval personnel and developing interoperability with the Sri Lanka Air Force, in order to respond to a wide range of operational and contingency scenarios are some of the other key aspects of CONEX.

The proceedings of the naval exercise had been organised under the able guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera. Meanwhile, Gunnery Exercises (GUNEX), Search and Rescue Exercises (SAREX), Screening Exercises (SCREENEX), Encounter Exercises (ENCOUNTEREX), Tracking Exercises (TRACKEX), Replenishment at Sea (RAS), Towing Approaches, Astern Fuelling, Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) Exercises, Photo Exercises (PHOTOEX), Deck Landing, Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP), and Anchoring were key features of this year's exercise. The exercise was also augmented by the air assets – Bell 412, Bell 212, MI 17, Y 12/ B 200 of the Sri Lanka Air Force. The fifth edition of CONEX drew to a close following the naval units involved in the exercise performed a customary cheer ship, saluting the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera.

The closing ceremony of CONEX – 2023 was held on board SLNS Sayurala under the patronage of Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera. As the Navy brought down the curtain on the exercise, the Naval Fleet Command played a key role in conducting each phase of the exercise. Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake, senior officers from the Navy Headquarters, Commander Western Naval Area Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva, Director General Sri Lanka Coast Guard Rear Admiral Pujitha Vithana, Commodore Sea Training Commodore Nimal Ranasinghe, officers and sailors were also present on this occasion.