February 16, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    German Parliamentarian Peter Ramsauer calls on President

    February 15, 2023
    German Parliamentarian Peter Ramsauer calls on President

    German Member of Parliament Peter Ramsauer met President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (14) afternoon.


    The progress of the projects being implemented at the Karapitiya Hospital with the support of the German Government was reviewed and future activities were discussed during the meeting.
    President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that he expects Germany's technical assistance and investment in Sri Lanka's upcoming development program and requested further assistance in this regard.
    Further, the President expressed his thanks for the projects that Germany has introduced to manage the human-elephant conflict in this country, and Mr Peter Ramsauer expressed his appreciation for studying and implementing them in the country.

    In addition, President Ranil Wickremesinghe also mentioned that he is looking for support to further expand the training programs for Sri Lankan students through German technical colleges.
    Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Head of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Presidential Director for Sustainable Development and Youth Affairs Randula Abeyweera and several others attended the event.

     PMD

    « Instructions from the President to government officials to provide relief to low-income families without leaving anyone behind ‘Janaraja Perahara’ organized in Kandy to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya