Ambassador-Designate Kapila Jayaweera calls on Speaker of Parliament in Lebanon

Sri Lanka's Ambassador–designate to Lebanon Kapila Jayaweera called on Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri on 14 February 2023.

Ambassador-designate Jayaweera briefed on the history of Sri Lanka's parliamentary system and its functioning for nearly 75 years, including the granting of universal franchise in 1931 and the manifestations of the country's vibrant democracy. He emphasized the importance of establishing parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries for broader cooperation and understanding in matters of mutual interest.

Speaker Berri assured his fullest coorperation in working with the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Beirut