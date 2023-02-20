President’s proposed development project for the historic Senkadagala city receives Cabinet nod

President Ranil Wickremesinghe's proposal to transform the historic city of Kandy into a well-planned, organized and developed city has received unanimous approval from the Cabinet of Ministers. To this end, the government intends to take measures to accelerate the Central Expressway project that will connect Kandy with Katugastota.

A special committee will be established, consisting of the Urban Development Authority, the Kandy District Development Committee, parliamentarians and ministers representing the district, and experts in the field of city planning. This committee will prepare a comprehensive development plan for the Katugastota, Kandy and Kundasale areas, with a particular focus on improving infrastructure, amenities, and services.

To ensure that the project remains on track, the committee will meet every two months to review progress and make necessary adjustments. The Cabinet meeting, where the proposal was approved, was held at the President's Official Residence in Kandy, following the Janaraja Perahara (Procession) which paraded through the streets of Kandy on the previous night (19).

(PMD)