The committee on Public Finance, met for the first time yesterday (23) under the patronage of newly appointed chairman, Member of Parliament Hon. Mayantha Dissanayake.



In terms of the Standing Orders of Parliament, Member of Parliament Hon. Mayantha Dissanayake, representing the opposition, was nominated as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance by

the Committee of Selection which met yesterday. Several Members of Parliament representing the ruling party and opposition were present in this meeting.