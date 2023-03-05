Navy clinches 12th Defence Services Netball Championship

The 12th Defence Services Netball Championship, hosted by the Sri Lanka Navy, was held at the Commander Parakrama Samaraweera Memorial Indoor Sports Complex in Welisara from 01st to 03rd March 2023.

In this tournament, the netball team of the Sri Lanka Navy clinched the championship, edging out their Army and Air Force counterparts.

The game held between the Army and the Navy on 01st March and it ended up with a victory to the Navy 49-59. The encounter between Navy and Air Force was held on 03rd March in which the Air Force sealed the victory 49-46, after a close game. On completion of the tournament the Navy topped the points table and clinched the 12th Defence Services Netball Championship.

The Chief Guest of the final was Commander Western Naval Area Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva who also gave away trophies and certificates to the winners.

For their excellent performance throughout the tournament, Woman Ordinary Seaman HMSR Welagedara of the Navy won the Best Center Court Player title and Woman Leading Seaman BHL Mendis won the Netball Queen title of the tournament.

Director Sports Commodore Roshan Athukorala, senior officers and lady officers from the Navy Headquarters and the Western Naval Command, officers from tri-services and other ranks were also present on this occasion.