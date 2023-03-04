Ambassador E. Rodney M. Perera meets Mayor of Hamamatsu City in Shizuoka Prefecture to  promote Economic Cooperation

They exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between Sri Lanka and one of the most technologically advanced regions of Japan with major industrial giants such as Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki as well as musical instrument manufacturers Yamaha, Kawai and Roland who have their production facilities there.

Ambassador Perera briefed the mayor on the current economic situation in Sri Lanka and the government's efforts to stabilize the economy. He stated his wish for collaborations and exchanges with the region in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Given that Hamamatsu is also well recognized for its fish farming, the Ambassador indicated his desire to collaborate with city officials and private businesses for Sri Lanka to benefit from aquaculture technology as well.

Mayor Suzuki expressed his appreciation for the Ambassador's visit to Hamamatsu and pledged his support for establishing new economic relationships between Sri Lanka and the city as well as the region. The mayor acknowledged the importance of reaching out to the companies in the region by way of the promotional program that was arranged on the same day in close cooperation with the Hamamatsu Chamber of Commerce.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Tokyo

3 March 2023