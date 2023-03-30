Last respects paid to the late former Speaker Hon. Joseph Michael Perera in Parliament

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament and Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President, paid their final respects to the late Hon. Joseph Michael Perera, a former Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka and Cabinet Minister, today (30) in Parliament.



Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Sajith Premadasa, Cabinet Members, Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament were present to pay their respects.

Furthermore, former Presidents and Members of Parliament Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa and Hon. Maithreepala Sirisena and former Speaker Hon. Karu Jayasuriya were also present to pay final respects.

Ambassadors, The Parliament secretariate headed by Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, Secretary- General of Parliament , former members of staff and staff affiliated to the Parliament and relatives of the Late former Speaker were present at this occasion.

Upon the arrival of the hearse carrying the remains of Hon. Joseph Michael Perera at the main steps of the Parliament complex where Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President, Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, Deputy Speaker, Party Leaders, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, Secretary General of Parliament, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament received the remains of the late former Speaker.

Thereafter the Serjeant-at-Arms, Deputy Serjeant-at-Arms and Assistant Sergeant-at- Arms escort the remains received, along the red carpet which was kept at the special ceremonial hall located in the front hall of the Parliament building.

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament and Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President signed a note of condolence following paying their last respects. Thereafter, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition, Party Leaders, former Presidents, Members of Parliament, Ambassadors, The Secretariate and other dignitaries also joined to pay last respects. The funeral ended with the Hon. Speaker and others leading the remains along the red carpet and placing it back in the hearse.