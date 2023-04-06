World Bank representatives commend Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program progress

Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, chaired the final discussion in a series held with World Bank representatives on Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program yesterday morning (06).

At the Presidential Secretariat meeting, the World Bank representatives lauded Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program for the remarkable progress it has achieved in advancing its development objectives.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the next steps to complete Sri Lanka's development policy operational pre-actions, such as the establishment of the Parliamentary budget office, restructuring of state-owned enterprises, welfare benefit payment systems, social registry, and their respective timelines.

Mr. Sagala Ratnayake commended the World Bank for their contribution to Sri Lanka's development policy operations and expressed his hope for everyone's support in making the program a success.

The event was attended by World Bank representatives, including Mrs. Chiyo Kanda, the Country Manager, and the President's Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, as well as several other officials.