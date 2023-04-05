Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations look into setting up a Sri Lanka Embassy in Romania

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations held recently (22) under the Chairmanship of Hon. Namal Rajapaksa took into discussion the possibility of setting up a Sri Lanka Embassy in Romania.

Accordingly, the Committee questioned the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the challenges pertaining to the establishment of a mission in Romania. The Committee was of the view that given the considerable percent of Sri Lankan population present in the said country, many inconveniences are caused as there is no Sri Lankan Embassy to look into their grievances.

The officials present stated that the Cabinet approval has been obtained to establish a Mission in Romania and the cadre has already been approved and the establishment of an Embassy is on course. The Committee instructed the officials present to take action on the matter without further delay.

The Committee further took into discussion the foreign policy of Sri Lanka. The Secretary to the Foreign Ministry elaborated on the 20 key point foreign policy directives of the Ministry. Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the foreign policy of Sri Lanka is based on friendly relations with all sovereign countries upholding a policy of neutrality and non- alignment.

Furthermore, the Secretary stated that it also aims to strengthen close cooperation between Sri Lanka and South Asian countries.

Members of Parliament Hon. Niroshan Perera, Hon. Mayantha Dissanayake, Hon. Akila Ellawala, Hon. Yadamini Gunawardene, Hon. (Dr.) (Ms.) Harini Amarasuriya were present at the Committee meeting held.