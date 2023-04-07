April 08, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Outgoing South Korean Ambassador calls on President

    April 08, 2023
    Outgoing South Korean Ambassador calls on President

    The outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka Woonjin Jeong called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat (April 06).


    Mr. Woonjin Jeong who officially announced his end of term in Sri Lanka, engaged in a friendly discussion with the President.


    President Wickremesinghe thanked the South Korean Ambassador for his service rendered to Sri Lanka during his tenure and wished him success in all his future undertakings.


    Senior Adviser to the President on Climate Change Mr. Ruwan Wijewardene was also present during this occasion.
    Mr. Woonjin Jeong has been serving as the South Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka since July 2, 2020.

    « World Bank representatives commend Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program progress Measures to solve the issues of pavement hawkers in the upcoming festive season »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya