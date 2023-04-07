Outgoing South Korean Ambassador calls on President

The outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka Woonjin Jeong called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat (April 06).



Mr. Woonjin Jeong who officially announced his end of term in Sri Lanka, engaged in a friendly discussion with the President.



President Wickremesinghe thanked the South Korean Ambassador for his service rendered to Sri Lanka during his tenure and wished him success in all his future undertakings.



Senior Adviser to the President on Climate Change Mr. Ruwan Wijewardene was also present during this occasion.

Mr. Woonjin Jeong has been serving as the South Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka since July 2, 2020.