Measures to solve the issues of pavement hawkers in the upcoming festive season

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff of the President Mr. Sagala Ratnayake stated that during the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations, an environment will be created for the pavement hawkers to engage in their business in a way that would not obstruct the public.

Mr. Sagala Ratnayake made this observation when he met representatives of the Kolomthota Eksath Welenda Sangamaya and other pavement hawkers’ associations at the President's Office (April 06) evening.

He engaged in a cordial discussion with the pavement hawkers listening to their issues and agreed to solve them in a way that would not cause inconvenience to the pedestrians.

He added that he will discuss the issues of the pavement hawkers with the President and appoint a committee to solve their issues.



Meanwhile, Mr. Ratnayake in consultation with the Inspector General of Police took steps to solve issues presented by some pavement hawkers during the meeting itself.

Attention was also given to the issuance of a special identity card for the pavement hawkers taking into account the demands of the pavement hawkers.



Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne, representatives of hawkers’ associations and others participated in this event.