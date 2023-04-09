Naval personnel donate blood to replenish blood bank supplies

Another blood donation campaign, organised in view of the 72nd Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, was successfully held at the Command Naval Hospital (North Central) at SLNS Pandukabhaya in Poonewa on 06th April 2023.

Sri Lanka Navy celebrated its 72nd Anniversary, giving pride of place to religious and social responsibility initiatives. This blood donation programme served as another step of the series of social responsibility initiatives that were run concurrently.

At the directives of Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and under the supervision of Commander North Central Naval Command Rear Admiral Janaka Nissanka, the campaign was set in motion to replenish the blood stocks at the Blood Transfusion Centre, Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital. The medical staffs of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital and Command Naval Hospital worked tirelessly to make the campaign a success.

Also, the event was a great success as a result of the generous contribution of a large group of naval personnel of the North Central Naval Command who voluntarily donated blood.

SL Navy