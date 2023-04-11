Committee on High Posts approves the appointments of two new secretaries to the ministries and a new ambassador

Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, said that the Committee on High Posts, recently (04) approved the appointments of two new secretaries to the ministries and a new ambassador.

Accordingly, the Committee has approved the appointment of W.S. Satyananda as the new secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.



The Committee on High Posts also approved the appointment of Mr. M.M Naimudeen as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Investment Promotion, Mr. Dasanayake said. In addition to that, the Secretary General informed that the approval of the Committee has been given to the appointment of (Dr.) Chanaka Harsha Talpahewa as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Philippines.

The Committee on High Posts of the Parliament met recently (04) under the chairmanship of Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and the members of Parliament Hon. John Seneviratne, Hon. Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Hon (Mrs.) Thalatha Athukorala and Hon. (Mrs.) Dr. Sudarshani Fernadopulle were present.